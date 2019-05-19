Rodney Williams CHARLESTON - Mr. Rodney Williams, 57, Former Councilman for the city of Charleston, South Carolina passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He is survived by his siblings: Evangelist Joyce Broomfield, Pastor Doris W. Bonneau, Mr. Tyrone Williams, Mr. Terry Williams and Mr. Eddie Williams; aunts: Miss. Helen Brown, Mrs.Vermelle Freeman ( William), Ms. Eddell Simmons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will also like to give special recognition to Mr. Roy Grant, Miss Kim Evans and Ms. Linda White. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Eddie James Williams and Mrs. Dorothy Williams; grandparents: Mr. Archie Brown and Mrs. Georgetta Brown; brother, Mr. Larry Williams.Expressions of sympathy may be made to thefamily at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE:843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019