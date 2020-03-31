Home

Roger Card


1940 - 2020
Roger Card Obituary
Roger Card Mt. Pleasant - Roger Allan Card , 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Margaret Dunnett Card entered into eternal rest Friday, March 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Roger was born January 1, 1940 in Hopewell Junction, New York, son of the late Frank C. Card and Constance Teed Card. He held an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville and was a former Sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corp. Roger retired from the Veteran's Administration Hospital as a hospital police officer. He is survived by his daughter, Earl Anne Card Hair (Phillip) of Mt. Pleasant; two grandsons: Phillip D. Hair II and Michael Allan Hair (Molly); great-grandson, Michael Jameson Hair all of Mount Pleasant; brother, Frank W. Card, Sr. (Linda) of Riverview, FL; one niece; and two nephews. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020
