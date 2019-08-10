Roger Eugene Burris, Sr. Charleston - Roger Eugene Burris, Sr, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Peggy Joe Riddle Burris entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 10, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Roger was born October 2, 1940 in Union, South Carolina, son of the late William Eugene Burris and Willie Rogers Burris. He was a graduate of Lake City High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He owned and operated Imperial Upholstering Company. Roger enjoyed golf, and was a member of Stono River Golf Club, he served on the Beach Shaggers National Hall of Fame for 30 years and retired as Emeritus board member. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Joe Burris of Charleston, SC; two sons, Roger Burris, Jr. (Kelly) of Hollywood, SC, and Robert Burris (Sheree) of Moncks Corner, SC; daughter, Brandi Burris Seel (Eddie) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren; two sisters, Faye Burris Hanna (Marion) and Mona Burris Dukes (Steven) all of Johnsonville, SC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Burris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019