Roger Eugene Burris Sr.

  • "Peggy, I pray God will be with you during these sad days..."
    - Carol and Johnny Church
  • "I am praying for your family and friends Roger was always..."
    - Kim Benke
  • "So sorry for your loss. Roger was a fine man and will be..."
    - Candy Brooks
  • "Roger will be missed so much by all. Prayers, hugs, and..."
    - Jill & Jimmy Soles
  • "My heart and prayers go out to you, Peggy and family. This..."
    - Jennifer Wattenbarger
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Roger Eugene Burris, Sr. Charleston - Roger Eugene Burris, Sr, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Peggy Joe Riddle Burris entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 10, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Roger was born October 2, 1940 in Union, South Carolina, son of the late William Eugene Burris and Willie Rogers Burris. He was a graduate of Lake City High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He owned and operated Imperial Upholstering Company. Roger enjoyed golf, and was a member of Stono River Golf Club, he served on the Beach Shaggers National Hall of Fame for 30 years and retired as Emeritus board member. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Joe Burris of Charleston, SC; two sons, Roger Burris, Jr. (Kelly) of Hollywood, SC, and Robert Burris (Sheree) of Moncks Corner, SC; daughter, Brandi Burris Seel (Eddie) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren; two sisters, Faye Burris Hanna (Marion) and Mona Burris Dukes (Steven) all of Johnsonville, SC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Burris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
Donations
