Roger Eugene Burris Sr.

  • "So very sorry for your lost. My prayers go out to you and..."
    - Janice Rollins
  • "Will always be my greatest memory, Dad! All my love always."
    - Robert Burris,Sr.
  • "Roger Jr. and the Burris family, prayers for your family..."
    - Tommy & Patti Grimsley
  • "Peggy, Fred and I send our love and sincere sympathy on..."
    - Carole Bradley
  • "A friend to me and many. Rest easy, Roger......"
    - John Breeden
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Roger Eugene Burris, Sr. Charleston - The Memorial Service for Roger Eugene Burris, Sr., will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 12, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
