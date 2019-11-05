Roger Howard PEORIA, AZ - Roger E. Howard, 67 of Peoria, Arizona entered into eternal rest on October 30, 2019. Roger was the son of Richard E. Howard and Mary E. Howard. Roger is pre-deceased by his father, Richard E. Howard and step father, Roy A. Phillips. Roger is survived by his wife, Susie Howard, his mother, Mary E. Phillips, siblings: Sylvia Hawkins (Larry), Emily Smith (Ron), Al Howard (Kelli), his step children: Daniel Owens, Crystal Keller and Johnny Best. Roger was also blessed with many nephews and grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with. Roger was born in Charleston, South Carolina and spent his growing up years in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Roger loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, restoring vintage cars, telling stories and making people laugh. He was always willing to help others out and the first one to assist in mechanical repairs and anything to do with cars. Prior to retiring he was working as a golf course mechanic. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be made in Peoria, Arizona. Condolences may be sent to Mary E. Phillips at P.O. Box 191 Goose Creek, South Carolina 29445 or online. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 6, 2019