Roger Jennings Summerville - Roger Jennings, 82, of Summerville, SC, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, after battling Parkinson's Disease. Roger was born in Hillsville, VA, a son of the late Chester Arthur Jennings and Minnie Gray Jennings. He graduated from Hillsville High School and moved to Charlotte, NC shortly afterwards to begin a career in surveying. In April of 1963, he married Glenda Ann Cook. He earned his surveying license and started C. Roger Jennings Surveyors in 1964. In 1968, he started a second business, Jennings Concrete Contractors, where he was known and respected throughout the Charleston area. Roger purchased the first curb machine in town and worked closely with Power Curbers and local concrete suppliers to improve the equipment and resulting curb and gutter. His work can be seen throughout the Lowcountry. He was a faithful member of Yeaman's Park Presbyterian Church in Hanahan, SC for more than 50 years, having served on the session and as Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee. He was a past president of the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Subcontractors Association before serving as president of the Carolinas chapter. As a member of the local Model A Club, he enjoyed socializing and traveling with members and friends. Roger's hobbies were almost impossible to count. He was an IPTAY member and Clemson football season ticket holder for more than 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, running, boating, snow-skiing, riding his Harley, and, most importantly, flying. He earned his pilot's license at the age of 23 and took to the skies every chance he could. One of his proudest achievements was receiving the The Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" award in August 2012 from the Federal Aviation Administration honoring 50 years of safe flight. Despite all of his hobbies and interests, none pleased him more than spending time with his family and watching his grandsons play baseball and basketball. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James (Etta) Jennings and John (Linda) Jennings; three sisters, Aster (Robert) Lanter, Priscilla Baker, and Josephine (Lawrence) Sthreshley. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Glenda Jennings; a daughter, Joanne Jennings Fowler; a son-in-law, Everett "Rett" Fowler; two grandsons, Jennings and Matthew Fowler, all of Summerville, SC; a sister, Vivian Frasier of High Point, NC; a niece, Monica Jennings Christiansen (who was more like a daughter) of Suffolk, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church (Building & Grounds Special Projects), 5931 Murry Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410. Funeral services will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Tuesday, July 21 at 2:00 followed by a private ceremony for the family at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum. James A. Dyal Funeral Home request that all attendees please wear facial mask and practice social distancing. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
