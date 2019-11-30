Roger P. Beaudoin SUMMERVILLE - Roger P. Beaudoin, 63 of Summerville passed away at his home on Thursday, November 28th. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne (LaGarde) Beaudoin and his mother Claire Beaudoin of Coventry, RI and his sister Paulette Richards of West Warwick, RI. He leaves behind two children Michelle (Beaudoin) Ilardi and Kenneth Beaudoin, both of Summerville, SC and two granddaughters Isabelle and Kinslee Beaudoin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6-8pm at Simplicity in Ladson. Funeral will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Theresa, the Little Flower Church at 10am. Interment will follow in Dorchester Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Berkeley County SPCA. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019