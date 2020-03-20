|
|
Roger Smith Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Roger Smith are invited to attend his Graveside service 11:00AM Monday March 23, 2020 at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1981 Grimball Rd., James Island, SC 29412. Interment will follow in St. James Memorial Cemetery on James Island, SC. The wake service for Mr. Smith is on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5:00pm-7:00pm at Scott's Mortuary Chapel He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Moore Smith, his beloved children: Cory L. Moore Smith and Corteny Smith Williams, brothers Joseph (Sandna) Smith, Alphonson (Annette), Smith Kenneth Smith, albert Smith, sisters, Barbara (Larry) Williams, Patricia (Earl) Woodberry, Renetta Clark Barnes,a host of nieces,nephews, other relatives and close family friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at [email protected] Professional Services have been entrusted SCOTT'S MORTUARY INC. 1366 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 843-761-6444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020