|
|
Roger Stewart Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Roger Nelson Stewart are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Wake Service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Stewart is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Carrie E. Stewart; six beautiful children, Sharon Battle (Jesse), Jada Gadsden, Regina Walls (Ken), Kenneth Stewart (Calix), Heidi Hamilton (Darrel) and Etrenda Stewart; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Phyliss Roy, Theresa Stewart, Roseanna Robinson and Carolyn Williams; three brothers, Lawrence Stewart (Yvonne), Robert Stewart (Susan) and Thomas Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Annette Sharpe; his brothers, Joseph, James, Michael and Martin; and his sisters, Elsie and Ethel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019