Roger Todd
Roger Todd ORRUM, NC - Mr. Roger Todd 66, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Trident Heath System in North Charleston, SC after an illness. The family will receive friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View, SC. Mr., Todd was born in Columbus County, North Carolina on January 5, 1954, the son of the late Dalmer and Piccolua Nobles Todd. He was a veteran of the North Carolina State National Guard and an electrician by trade. Mr. Todd is survived by his stepdaughter, Angela Lovin; three brothers, Raymond Todd (Linda) of Whiteville, Terrell Todd (Mable) of Ridgeville, SC, and Joe "Pete" Todd (Gayle) of Alvarado, TX; sisters, Kathy Todd of Moville, IA, Mary Grooms (Bucky) of Summerville, SC and Lisa Muckenfuss (Barry) of Ridgeville, SC and many nieces and nephew. Mr. Todd was preceded in death by his stepson, Wayne Floyd. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
