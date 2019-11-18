Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
Roger W. Streight


1939 - 2019
Roger W. Streight Obituary
Roger W. Streight Isle of Palms - Roger William Streight, 80, of Isle of Palms, husband to Linda Streight (Tuell) of 50 years, entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Woodward, Iowa on January 11, 1939 to the late Karlos and Verna Olson Streight. Roger and his wife Linda, moved to Isle of Palms, SC to be near their daughter Mikki and her family, but Roger lived most of his adult life in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a member of First Christian Church, where he served as Elder, Children's Sunday School Teacher and Wednesday Night Youth Group Leader. Later, he was a member of Boone's Creek Christian Church in Gray, Tennessee. Roger proudly served his country, as a member of the United States Army and was the Founder and President of East TN Business Machines. He owes the success of the business to his wife Linda (Office Manager) and Tim Harmon (Technical Engineering Manager). He was a 2 time President of the Civitan Club, where he helped start the hearing impaired ministry. Both he and Linda were founding members of the Daniel Island Fellowship Church. As Roger enters the spiritual life, he uses words from Psalms: "Remember NOT the sins of my youth and my rebellious ways, according to Your love, remember me O Lord, for You are good. Roger's daily prayer is that Jesus will forgive him of his many sins, so he can be with The Father. Apart from his loving wife, Linda, Roger was blessed with 4 brothers (Duane, Waldon, Wilbur and Larry) and 4 wonderful, supportive sisters (Virginia-Jinni, Betty, Yvonne and Bev). Roger and Linda had 2 children (Erik and Mikki) and 4 grandchildren (JT, Will, Kaitlin and Ali Anne Ramey) whom he loved very much. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. Graveside services will take place Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Daniel Island Fellowship Church Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464, 843-884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 19, 2019
