Romone Marqulis "Markle" Gary N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Romone M. Gary are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 1:00 PM in Greater Howard Chapel AME Church, 8592 Old Georgetown Rd., McClellanville, SC. Rev. Leondra Stoney, Pastor; Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Monday from 3-8pm, with a gathering of family and friends at 7 PM. Mr. Gary leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Ms Theresa Lisa Gary (Michael Young); father, Mr. Patrick Barron Steed; children, Serenity T. Gallashaw, Romone M. Gary, Jr. and Romello M. Gary; siblings, aunts, uncles, nephews, godparents and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019
