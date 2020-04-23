|
Ronald A. Sievers Charleston - Ronald A. Sievers, age 70, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Key Largo, Florida, passed away on April 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janine; two daughters, Challen Marshall (husband, Matt Marshall) and Ashley Wingfield; two sons, Ronald H. Sievers (daughter-in-law, Courtney Sievers) and Brandon Donner; six grandchildren, Saylor Sievers, Roller Sievers, Arrington Wingfield, Palmer Wingfield, Kloe Donner, and Jakob Donner; two nieces, Christa Gifford (husband, Bruce Gifford) and Dawn Mortensen (husband, Steve Mortensen) and their children, Emily Gifford, Luke Gifford, Phoebe Mortensen and Stella Mortensen. He was the son of Henry Sievers and Alice Sievers and is predeceased by his brother, Pastor Phil Sievers. He graduated from Walter Lutheran High School in Melrose Park, Illinois, then received four years of training after which he became a skilled carpenter. He went onto become a builder/developer of residential and commercial properties. He was in the building business for 50 long years and it remained his passion until his death. Throughout his life he loved being around the water. His passions included fishing, diving and trips to the Bahamas. His greatest love in life was his family, church and friends. He will forever be loved and remembered by everyone he touched during his time here on earth. Heaven is now his home and another angel has earned his wings. Services for Ron are being held privately for the family due to current circumstances at James Island Baptist Church on Monday, April 27, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020