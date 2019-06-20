Ronald Bryant, Jr. Charleston - The family of Mr. Ronald C. Bryant, Jr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 12:00noon at Charity Missionary Baptist Church 1544 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Mrs. Latonya Bryant; his children, Ronald Bryant, III, Devonte Bryant, and his step-son, Albert Waiters, Jr.; his grandson, Devonte Bryant, Jr.; his mother, Ms. Sandra Stevens; his siblings, Pedro Bryant, Charlton Stevens, and Sierra Stevens; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Ronald is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC. 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019