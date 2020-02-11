|
Ronald Dee Blanchard Summerville - Ronald Dee Blanchard, 87, of Summerville, husband of Margaret Anne Blanchard, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his daughters' residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Ron was born on March 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Robert & Virginia Schrohe. He graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, Illinois. Then attended Northwestern Business College. Ron was retired from the US Navy where he served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He then went to work for The United States Postal Service. He was a member of Charleston Air Force Base Chapel. Ron was a former member of the Elks Club, in Walterboro. He enjoys watching football. Survivors in addition to his wife Margaret are: two children: David Paul Blanchard (Maureen) of Chicago, IL and Susan Rose Matayosian of Durham, NC; four grandsons: Jeffery Sperandeo, Kyle Sperandeo, Cody Gignac and Daniel Blanchard; and four great-grandchildren: Haven, Elijah, Trinity, and Kelsey. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020