Ronald DeWayne Butler Charleston - Ronald DeWayne Butler, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Helen Butler, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 3, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Ronald was born April 27, 1936 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Esther Butler Johnson. He was a retired head mechanic with Cullum and F.A. Bailey. He was a member of the Elks Club, Masonic Lodge, VFW, Shriner's Club, Reenactment of the Revolutionary War and was a volunteer at the VA Hospital. Ronald could be found at the Summerville Racetrack. He had a love for NASCAR and any kind of racing. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity. He is survived by his sister, Susan L. Johnson of Charleston, SC; brother, Darrell Casper Johnson and his wife Dawn Johnson of Mount Pleasant, SC; nephew Dustin Johnson of Charleston, SC; and He was preceded in death by son, Dewayne Ronald Butler, his wife Helen Butler and step-daughter, Louise Flood In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020