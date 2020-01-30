|
|
Ronald Edward Hudson CHARLESTON - Ronald Edward Hudson, born September 3, 1952, died January 28, 2020. Ronald was a life-long resident of Charleston. He as an Army veteran and worked numerous jobs in the Charleston area. He was preceded in death by his father John J. Hudson, mother Hattie Hudson and brother John J. Hudson. He leaves behind two brothers, Zelander and Christ Hudson, sister Inez Hudson and a large and loving extended family of nephews and nieces. Ronald will be remembered as an easy- going, quiet and loving person. We love and will miss you. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020