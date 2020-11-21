1/1
Ronald Eugene Austin
1934 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Austin Charleston - Ronald Eugene Austin, loving husband and father, passed away at age 86 in Charleston, S.C. Ronnie was born in 1934 in Charleston, S.C. to Eugene and Marguerite (Muller) Austin. He received his degree in Chemistry from the College of Charleston in 1956 and worked for the Exxon Corporation his entire career. He was married to Shirley Ruth Johnson for sixty six years, and they raised three daughters, Cheryl, Margaret, and Rhonda. After retiring in 1989, Ronnie spent his time golfing with friends, and traveling extensively with his wife, Shirley, with two of their most memorable trips being to Australia and New Zealand, and a cross country railroad trip. He was very active in his church, until his illness made that no longer possible. Ronnie was known for his friendly nature, kind and compassionate spirit, and last but not least, his annual homemade Christmas cookies made in abundance, and with love. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, who died just three months earlier, and by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Clif) Wooten, Margaret (Jack) Cribb, and Rhonda (Andrew) Jur, his brother, Marion Austin, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A private memorial service was held at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel; 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
