Ronald Floyd Ford MAYFLOWER, AR - Ronald Floyd Ford,72, of Mayflower, AR (formerly of S.C.) passed away on May, 20 , 2020 in his home. He was born on Jan 18, 1948. He graduated from Greenville High School and joined the Army shortly after. He enjoyed all things outdoors but he especially enjoyed hiking, camping, canoeing, gardening and playing cards. He always wanted to be with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa. He is also survived by 2 daughters- Jennifer (Pete) Baggott of Moncks Corner and Caitlinn Ford of Arkansas and a son, Benny Joe " BJ" VanCleve, III of Arkansas; 3 granddaughters- Kaylee and Abigail Baggott and Ada Boyd. He also leaves behind 2 brothers, Charles Ford of Gastonia, NC and Jerry Ford of Mt. Pleasant, SC and one sister, Patricia Dukes of Gastonia, NC ; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William "Bill" and Inez Ford of Townville, SC . A memorial service will be held for him on June 13 , 2020 at First Baptist Church Moncks Corner. Visitation with family will begin at 11:00 am; services will begin at Noon. Burial will be private at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.