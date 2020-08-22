1/
Ronald H. Maguire Jr.
Ronald H. Maguire, Jr. Charleston - "Cowboy" Ronald Hugh Maguire, Jr., 82, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. Ron was born February 10, 1938 to the late Marie Veronee and Ronald Hugh Maguire, Sr. A graduate of Bishop England High School, he joined the US Air Force upon graduation and served during the Korean War. He also worked for Western Union, but spent most of his professional career at the Naval Weapons Station in the Engineering Support Facility. Cowboy Ron enjoyed his social life as a member of the Elks Club of Charleston, a member and Board Member of the James Island Yacht Club, and as the owner of Photography By Ron, in which he devoted all profits to support children's cancer organizations. In the later years of his retirement, the Senior Center was a highlight of his day. Ronald is survived by his wife, Janet James Maguire; his brothers, Robert Charles Maguire (Debbie) and James Patrick Maguire (David) in PA; his son, Ronald Hugh Maguire III, (Brooke), daughter, Beth Hodges Rogers (Bill), son, Kevin Hodges (Susan); cousins, Mickey Maguire (Aunt Lorraine) Ibbyie Maguire sanFillipo (John) in FL, Marlene Maguire Mitchum (Barney) in FL; his grandchildren, Bailey, Trey, Megan, Jordan, Nicholas; niece, Katrina Maguire; and nephew, Col.(Ret) Michael Maguire (Bell Torres). Ron was preceded in death by his nephew, Robert Ashley Maguire, his great-niece, Alex Maguire and great-nephew, Robert Ashley Maguire II. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Indigo Hall Assisted Living for their kind, loving care of Cowboy and the nurses, doctors, and staff of the VA Hospital Covid Unit for their keen attention to his needs and ours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Jude's Children Hospital - Neuroblastoma Unit would be appreciated. As a result of the pandemic, the Rite of Committal will be private. A celebration of Ron's life will be announced at a later date. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
