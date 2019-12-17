Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
1945 Liberia Rd.
Wadmalaw Island, SC
View Map
Ronald Heyward Obituary
Ronald Heyward N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Ronald Lee Heyward announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:00AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church 1945 Liberia Rd. Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery Mr. Heyward was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Melvin Heyward, Sr; his maternal grandparents, Mr. Charlie Jackson and Ms. Lydia Campbell Jackson; his paternal grandparents, Deacon Ozzie Elliott (Mary Lee Elliot) and Mrs. Marie Heyward-Fraiser (Edwin Fraiser); his sister, Ms. Shirley Heyward, and his niece, Christal Whaley. He is survived by his son, Mr. Ronald Heyward; his special friend, Ms. Felicher Fyall; his mother, Mrs. Annie Jackson Heyward; his siblings, Ms. Anniemae Heyward, Pastor Harriet Jones, Mr. George Heyward (Regina), Mr. Clarence Heyward (Jackie), Mr. Curtis Heyward (Darlene), Mr. Melvin Heyward, and Mr. Anthony Heyward; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Viewing for Mr. Heyward will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-7PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Ronald is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
