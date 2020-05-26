Ronald Jenkins
Ronald Jenkins Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald "Pie" Jenkins are invited to attend his Graveside Celebration 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Island Memorial Gardens, 3516 Wine Road, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his memories with his siblings, Linda Powell, Janet Jenkins, Chevelle (Wanda) Dingle, LeShae Woodall, Melvin (Alice) Capers, and Tyrone (Melicia) Middleton; aunt, Ruth (Leon) Johnson; uncle, Herbert Jenkins; godson, Jason Scott; special friend, Clark Porcher; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Island Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
