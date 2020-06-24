Ronald Judge
Ronald Judge N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald Judge and those of his parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Elijah and Mary Judge, those of his children, Marta Sallie, Ana Judge, Thomas Green and German Leon and those of his siblings, Donald Judge, Mary Alice Nelson, Shirley Washington and Patricia (Henry) Scott, and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his Home Going service on Friday, June 26, 2020, 11:00 AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Beaufort National Cemetery. There will be no viewing this evening. The service will be live streamed on Facebook beginning promptly at 11:00 AM on Friday morning. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
