Ronald Kevelighan Obituary
Ronald Kevelighan SUMMERVILLE - Ronald John Kevelighan, 82, of Summerville, husband of Patricia Kevelighan, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at MUSC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org. Ronald was born on June 7, 1937 in Detroit, MI, son of the late David and Anna Kevelighan. He graduated from Southfield High School in Southfield, MI. He received his Bachelors Degree from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Ronald enjoyed watching and playing golf. Survivors in addition to his wife Patricia are: four children: Kathleen Ast of Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Kevelighan of Tusan, AZ, Colleen Van Houton of Concord, MA, and Sean Kevelighan (Annik) of Washington DC; and six grandchildren: Brendan, Rowan, Turner, Katie, Lucy, Ford, and Brahm. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers: William Kevelighan and Lawrence Kevelighan. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
