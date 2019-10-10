|
Ronald McKinley, Sr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald McKinley, Sr. and those of his wife, Veronica McKinley; children, Ronald McKinley, Jr., LaToya McKinley, James McKinley, Derrick McKinley, Chanel Walker, Deon Staley, Crystal Myers, Jordan Drecketts, Stacy Ann Rowe, and Antonio Staley; grandchildren and all other relatives are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11AM at St. John Baptist Church, 728 Hughes Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Red Top Community Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3-7PM. NO WAKE. Professional Services Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019