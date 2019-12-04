Home

Ronald "Bub" Mimms

Ronald "Bub" Mimms Obituary
Ronald "Bub" Mimms Charleston - Ronald Gavin "Bub" Mimms entered eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Bub was born on July 25, 1957, a son of the late Julius Creel Mimms and Helen Lula Richardson Mimms. He was a pipefitter with Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was predeceased by brothers, Freddie Mimms, Teddy Mimms, William G. "Billy" Mimms and Dickie Mimms. Surviving is his daughter, Leslie Mimms; a sister, Mary Mimms Partee; and his former wife and dear friend Deb C. Peoples. Ronald was loved by many for his honest, kind & genuine heart and he will forever be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences can be made at bryantfuneralinfo. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
