Ronald "Ronnie" Mitchum Charleston - Ronald "Ronnie" Lewis Mitchum, 73, of Charleston, passed away at a local facility on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020. Ronnie was born on June 28, 1946 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Leonard Reese and Margaret Wilkinson Mitchum. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. Ronnie grew up in downtown Charleston and spent his youth playing sports at Hampton Park Playground. He loved all sports; however, most of all, he loved playing golf. He graduated from Murray High School and was a United States Air Force veteran. Ronnie always liked to have fun and lived his life to the fullest and, he definitely did it his way. He was a kind and gentle person who always thought of people in need. Survivors, in addition to his wife of 54 years, Sandra Porter Mitchum, a daughter Danah Mitchum Johnson, a son Ronald Shane Mitchum, two grandsons that he absolutely adored, Adam Daniel Johnson and Blake Matthew Johnson, two sisters, Linda Mitchum Bowers (Bobby) and Susan Mitchum both of Charleston and nieces and nephews. Also, a cat named Jackson that Ronnie nicknamed Mr Bojangles. He was pre-deceased by his sister: Barbara Witt; brother:Leonard Reese Mitchum, Jr. and nephew: Hank Witt III. Family and friends are invited to his service and visitation on Saturday, March 14th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29406. The visitation will be from 2:00pm to 3:00pm and the service will follow from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Pet Helpers Adoption Center, located at 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Palmetto Cremation Society has been entrusted with arrangements. Please leave your condolences or memories on our tribute page at www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020