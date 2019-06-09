Ronald Morga Summerville - Ronald "Ron" P. Morga, 57, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Laura Sandefur Morga entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Ronald was born February 24, 1962 in Cavite City, Philippines, the son of Magdaleno Morga and Alicia Poblete Morga. He was a graduate of Hanahan High School and a Chemical Engineer at BASF. Ron was an avid bowler and made many friends within the bowling community. He was a huge fan of anything Carolina Gamecock and Carolina Panthers. He is survived by wife and parents; sons; Ronald P. Morga, Jr. and David Morga; daughter; Jessica Baker-Emig (Steven); grandchildren; Caleb Swibaker, Ethan and Charles Emig and Amir Morga; brothers; Tony Morga, Stephen Morga (Suzanne) and Jesse Morga (Fallon) and niece; Rebecca Morga. Flowers will be accepted or a donation may be made in his name to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary