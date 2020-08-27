1/
Ronald S. Sparling
1933 - 2020
Ronald S. Sparling Ridgeville, SC - Ronald S. Sparling, 86, of Ridgeville, husband of the late Edith Dubin Sparling, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Ronald was born on August 29, 1933 in Monticello, NY, son of the late Stanley and Hilda Sparling. He was born and raised in Monticello, NY. He joined the US Air Force and retired after 20 years. His world revolved around his wife and family. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and other outdoor activities. Survivors include: three children: Crystal Smyly of Summerville, Stan Sparling (Jody) of Chapin, SC, and Mark Sparling (Denia) of Summerville; 10 grandchildren: Ronald (April), Brian (April), Jessica, Jenna (Neal), Taylor, Heather, Ronnie (Nikki), Matthew, Alex (Jennifer), and Katie (Corey); and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
