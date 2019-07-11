|
Ronald Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald Lamont Simmons are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his mother, Melissa Askew (Darius); father, Ronald Simmons; grandparents, Gloria Simmons, Ronald Sessions, Charlotte Little (Irving) and Jerry Askew (Annie); siblings, Jararee Simmons, Thiam Simmons, Imani Askew, Jayceon Bates, Nylah Simmons, Amiere Simmons, Jakell Baskins and Acelyn Durham; aunts, Charlotta Creel (Ricky), Neomi Dobbins (Shawn), Tracey Simmons, Viola Dawson, Joyce Price and Thomasina Heyward; uncles, Dewayne Simmons (Shawn), Mario Askew (Heather), Stacey Simmons, Kenneth Dawson and Bernard Oshiel; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Caroline Hunter and uncle, Norman Hunter.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019