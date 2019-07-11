Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Ronald Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald Lamont Simmons are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his mother, Melissa Askew (Darius); father, Ronald Simmons; grandparents, Gloria Simmons, Ronald Sessions, Charlotte Little (Irving) and Jerry Askew (Annie); siblings, Jararee Simmons, Thiam Simmons, Imani Askew, Jayceon Bates, Nylah Simmons, Amiere Simmons, Jakell Baskins and Acelyn Durham; aunts, Charlotta Creel (Ricky), Neomi Dobbins (Shawn), Tracey Simmons, Viola Dawson, Joyce Price and Thomasina Heyward; uncles, Dewayne Simmons (Shawn), Mario Askew (Heather), Stacey Simmons, Kenneth Dawson and Bernard Oshiel; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Caroline Hunter and uncle, Norman Hunter. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
