Ronald V. Waller Charleston - Ronald Vernon Waller, 63, of Charleston, SC, went to join his Heavenly Father on August 3, 2020. Mr. Waller was born April 15, 1957 in New London, CT. He was the son of the late Vernon Stanton Waller and the late Jeanette Ann Apicelli Waller. He was predeceased by his uncles, James Apicelli and Amedeo Apicelli, his aunt, Florence Wixom, and his grand-nephew, Raymond John Alba III (Rocky). He is survived by his sister, Karen Nancy Chrisman (Dr. Jim), of Starkville, MS, his uncle and Godfather, Valentino Apicelli (Audrey), of New London, CT, his aunt, Mary Shelly of New London, CT, his niece, Alicia Faith Alba (Ray) of New York, NY, his nephew, Shem E. Miller (Yoko) of Huntsville, AL, his grand-nephew, Blake Miller and his grandniece, Katie Burns both of Loris, SC, his grandnephew, Alessandro Alba and his grand-niece, Nevada Alba, both of New York, NY, his great-grandniece, Maddie Burns of Loris, SC, his extended family, Lillian and Elijah Pinckney of Charleston, SC, his cousin and Godmother, Carole Davies (Bill), of New London, CT, and his other beloved cousins. Mr. Waller was an artist. He studied Italian Renaissance art. His hobbies included coin collecting, walking, swimming, and listening to talk-radio. He was the true Southern gentleman, a soft-spoken man of few words who loved his family and his country. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, and neighbors. A service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Mr. Waller will be interred at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414 following the service. Flowers are welcome, as are memorial donations that support the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsen St., Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
