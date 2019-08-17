Ronald "Spike" Vincent Pearce Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Ronald "Spike" Vincent Pearce are invited to attend his memorial service on Wednesday August 21st at 11am - First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC, followed by a reception on-site. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611 and Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadsden Blvd., Ste 109B, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019