Ronald Vincent "Spike" Pearce

Guest Book
  • "Spike was quite a guy and always will appreciate his..."
    - Tom Murray
  • "Becky, I loved being Ron's "boss" at Somerby. He will be..."
  • "Jennifer, My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours...."
  • "Thinking of your family and praying for God's comfort and..."
    - Mary Alwine-Sheffer
  • "Dear Becky and Family, Spike has touched each of your lives..."
    - Kim Leber
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
12 21st Avenue
Isle Of Palms, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald "Spike" Vincent Pearce Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Ronald "Spike" Vincent Pearce are invited to attend his memorial service on Wednesday August 21st at 11am - First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC, followed by a reception on-site. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611 and Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadsden Blvd., Ste 109B, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon