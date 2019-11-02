Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald "Coon" Watson Obituary
Ronald "Coon" Watson Charleston - Mr. Ronald "Coon" Watson, 65, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Mr. Watson was preceded by his parents; Mrs. Adele E. B and Mr. Charlie Watson Sr.; brothers Terry and Karl Watson. The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronald Watson are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday November 4, 2019, 11:00 AM at William M. Smith Memoral Chapel 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC 29403 . Mr. Watson leaves to cherish is memories, his companion of many years, Ms. Patricia White; children, Antwone Williams, Derrell Brown, Steven White and Christopher Brown; eight grandchildren; siblings, Wilhelmena Yeldell (Albert) of Columbus, NJ , US Army Ret. SGM Charlie Watson Jr. (Barbara) of Fayetteville NC, Marcelella W. Freeman, Dorothy Wright, Alice Meyers, Sandra Fokes(William), Betty Milligan(Adam), Dian Alston of Columbia, SC, Willette Watson, Damita Singleton(Curtis), Karen Fleming of Jacksonville, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Interment: Private. Viewing for Mr. Watson will be held Sunday, November, 3, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC . The family will have friends from 7:00 until 8:00 PM Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston ,SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019
