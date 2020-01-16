|
Ronald Williams, Sr. Summerville - The family of Rev. Ronald Williams, Sr. announces his celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:00AM at Emanuel Baptist Church 106 Boone Street Summerville, SC. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Williams is survived by his wife, Minister Sharon Burgess Williams; his children, Elder Ronald Williams, Jr. (Gloria), Ms. Lucianna Williams, and Mr. Merit Williams; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mr. James Williams, Jr. (Luretha), Mrs. Myrtle Williams Daniels (Robert), Mr. Anthony Williams (Brenda), Ms. Melissa Westin, Ms. Melinda Weston and Ms. Elizabeth Dawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Rev. Williams will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Emanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020