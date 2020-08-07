Ronetta Snipe-Rogers MONCKS CORNER - Mrs. Ronetta Snipe-Rogers, 47, of Moncks Corner, SC, daughter of the late Mr. Harry Louis Snipe and Rev. Jeanette Brown Snipe, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ronetta Snipe-Rogers will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11am at Anderson Baptist Church: 1159 Old Black Oak Rd., Santee Circle, SC 29461. There will be a public viewing held at Divinity Mortuary 924 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner SC 29461 Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4pm-7pm. We do ask that everyone please wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Ronette Snipe-Rogers leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Mr. Kenneth Rogers; two sons; Mr. Lamaj D.J. Snipe and Na'Juon E. Snipe; one grandson; Kyree Snipe; Loving Mother Rev. Jeanette B. Snipe; one brother; Mr. Alejandro J. (Tanya) Snipe, three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, four nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, and granduncles, a host of cousins and friends far and near who loved her and will miss her dearly. Arrangements Are Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY, LLC 924 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 899-1800. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
