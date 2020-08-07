1/1
Ronetta Snipe-Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronetta Snipe-Rogers MONCKS CORNER - Mrs. Ronetta Snipe-Rogers, 47, of Moncks Corner, SC, daughter of the late Mr. Harry Louis Snipe and Rev. Jeanette Brown Snipe, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ronetta Snipe-Rogers will celebrate her life at a Graveside Service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11am at Anderson Baptist Church: 1159 Old Black Oak Rd., Santee Circle, SC 29461. There will be a public viewing held at Divinity Mortuary 924 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner SC 29461 Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4pm-7pm. We do ask that everyone please wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Ronette Snipe-Rogers leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Mr. Kenneth Rogers; two sons; Mr. Lamaj D.J. Snipe and Na'Juon E. Snipe; one grandson; Kyree Snipe; Loving Mother Rev. Jeanette B. Snipe; one brother; Mr. Alejandro J. (Tanya) Snipe, three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, four nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, and granduncles, a host of cousins and friends far and near who loved her and will miss her dearly. Arrangements Are Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY, LLC 924 S. Live Oak Dr. Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 899-1800. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Mortuary
924 S Live Oak Dr
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 899-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Divinity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved