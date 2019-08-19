Roney Wyndham Macedonia, SC - Roney Wyndham, 69, of Macedonia, retired heavy equipment operator with Santee Cooper, husband of Bronell Thomas Wyndham, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in a local hospital. Roney was born August 14, 1950 in Myrtle Beach, a son of Roy Wyndham and Etta Mae Chance Wyndham. He enjoyed working in the yard, tending to the gardenias and the hummingbirds, but mostly riding around on the golf cart with his beloved dog Dakota. Surviving in addition to his wife Bronell of 46 years, are 2 daughters-Joyce Moore of Cross; Sheila Wyndham of Macedonia; a son- Bryan Wyndham of Macedonia; 3 brothers- Harry Wyndham and his wife Jerry; David Wyndham and Dean Wyndham; 6 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter- Wendy Wyndham; and a brother- Dale Wyndham. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2 o'clock. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel Wednesday evening, August 21 from 5 to 7 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019