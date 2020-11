Ronnie Dwain Scott HEMINGWAY, SC - Ronnie Dwain Scott, 84, husband of Ednetta Owens Scott, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Hemingway First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Broad St., Hemingway, SC 29554. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please use good judgment, practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask if attending. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com . RONNIE DWAIN SCOTT, 3:00 PM TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020 IN THE HEMINGWAY FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, HEMINGWAY, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston