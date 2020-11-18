Ronnie E. Smiley SUMMERVILLE - Ronnie E. Smiley, 60, of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Nov. 12, 2020. Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Ronnie will lie in state from 11:00am until the hour of service. Funeral Arrangements have been Entrusted to Divinity Mortuary, LLC, 924 S. Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
