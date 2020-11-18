1/1
Ronnie E. Smiley
1960 - 2020
Ronnie E. Smiley SUMMERVILLE - Ronnie E. Smiley, 60, of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Nov. 12, 2020. Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Ronnie will lie in state from 11:00am until the hour of service. Funeral Arrangements have been Entrusted to Divinity Mortuary, LLC, 924 S. Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Alfred Williams Community Center
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Alfred Williams Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Mortuary
924 S Live Oak Dr
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 899-1800
