Ronnie L. Mitchell Parkers Ferry, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ronnie L. Mitchell are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sarah King Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Parkers Ferry, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5629 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his parents, Leroy Mitchell and Ethel Mitchell; brothers, Micheal, Danny and Jonathan Johnson; sisters, Tamika, Tina and Trina Mitchell; grandmother, Mary Julia Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
