Ronnie M. Goodwine Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Mr. Ronnie Maurice Goodwine, Residence: 711 Canary Dr., Charleston, SC 29414. Mr. Goodwine is the husband of Mrs. Carleen C. Goodwine; son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Loretta Goodwine; father of Ms. Natashia A. Goodwine; and the brother of Mr. Vincent Goodwine. Mr. Goodwine was 54 years old and a Mechanical Assembler. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019