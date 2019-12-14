Home

Ronnie O. Coakley, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Ronnie O. Coakley, Jr. died Sunday, December 08, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Greater Goodwill AME Church, 2818 N Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant SC 29466. Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be this evening from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at Greater Goodwill AME Church. He is survived by his parents Mr. Ronnie O. Coakley, Sr. and Jeanette Coakley. His beloved children Ronnie O. Coakley, III, Ryon Coakley, Sade'mion Major, Si'Ron Major, and Zamarion Mack, a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, Summerville 843-871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
