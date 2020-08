Roosevelt Pendergrast, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Roosevelt Frank Pendergrast, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 07, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Pendergrast is the father of Roosevelt Pendergrast, Jr., (Minister Vernell) Pendergrast, and Mr. Paul Pendergrast. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11AM at Johnson Cemetery, North Charleston, South Carolina. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, August 14, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com . Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone:(8430554-2117; FAX: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston