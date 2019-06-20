Rosa Bell Tisdale

Service Information
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-7511
Obituary
Rosa Bell Tisdale N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the afternoon of Thursday, June 20, 2019, Mrs. Rosa Bell Tisdale, residence 3696 Walnut St. North Charleston, SC. She is the beloved mother of Mrs. Naomi Judge (Leonard), Ms. Mary Elizabeth Tisdale (Harold) and Mr. Kenneth Tisdale. Our loved one is in God's Care and her arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019
