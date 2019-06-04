|
Rosa Chestnut Charleston - Rosa N. Chestnut passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00PM at Ft. Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society 5638 N Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-722-2555. Donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at StJude.org, or SCVRD-Palmetto Center, 1709 Stokes Rd. Florence, SC 29501 in Rosa's memory.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019