Rosa Fields Charleston - Mrs. Rosa W. Fields, 81, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 23, 2020. She is the widow of the late Mr. Cleveland Fields. She is survived by her beloved children, Iona Fields Jenkins, Lorenzo White, and Leon Fields. Viewing for Mrs. Fields will be Sunday 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2020