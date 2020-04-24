Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Fields


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Fields Obituary
Rosa Fields Charleston - Mrs. Rosa W. Fields, 81, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 23, 2020. She is the widow of the late Mr. Cleveland Fields. She is survived by her beloved children, Iona Fields Jenkins, Lorenzo White, and Leon Fields. Viewing for Mrs. Fields will be Sunday 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -