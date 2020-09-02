1/1
Rosa Lee King Coleman
Rosa Lee King Coleman N. Charleston - Mrs. Rosa Lee King Coleman entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was the beloved wife of the late Mr. John Coleman, the beloved mother of Mr. Glenn D. King, and the late Sharon King, the sister of Rev. Charles Stokes, Jr., Deaconess Wilhemina King, Ms. Emma J. King and Mr. Joseph Stokes. A walk thru for Mrs. Coleman will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 11AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Private. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC. Telephone: (843)5542117 (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Low Country Mortuary
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
