Rosa Lee Porcher Englewood, NJ - Mrs. Rosa Lee Porcher, 68, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Residence: Englewood, NJ. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Porcher are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Belvedere Cemetery, Eutawville, SC. Mrs. Porcher leaves to cherish her memories of love: her husband Allen; her children, Amora, Ricky (Althea), Ronald (Alicia), Jarrod (Cathy) and Maurice (Keisha); her grandchildren, Skuylar, Olivia, Tajai, and Mya; her siblings, Edward Barron (Louise) and Gloria Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews friends and extended family. Viewing will be held one hour before funeral service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020