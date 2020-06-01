Rosa Olmeda Hanahan - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rosa, our loving and caring mother, and friend to all whose hearts she touched on May 28, 2020. She left us while at peace in her home in Hanahan, South Carolina. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, in 1942. She lived a beautiful life full of love and adventure with her beloved husband and four challenging but loving boys. Her incredible faith and devotion to her family and friends were just a small part of her endearing personality. She always remained optimistic throughout life's ups and downs, and her smile was an energy that could not be matched. She was the beloved mother of Michael (Jennifer), Jaime (Danah), Peter (Jennifer), and Paul (Rebecca), loving Abuelita of Victor, Taryn, Amelia, Joshua, Christopher, Ethan, and Faith. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Martin, brother Peter, brother Victor, and her dear best friend Nilda. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values and respect for others, that they pass on to their children. Rosa will be dearly missed and will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of Rosa's life and spirit will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC on Friday, June 5, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. "The family requests that all attendees follow CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 by wearing face coverings while around others and respect social distancing while at the Funeral Mass." Flowers or donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.