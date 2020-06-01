Rosa Olmeda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Olmeda Hanahan - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rosa, our loving and caring mother, and friend to all whose hearts she touched on May 28, 2020. She left us while at peace in her home in Hanahan, South Carolina. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, in 1942. She lived a beautiful life full of love and adventure with her beloved husband and four challenging but loving boys. Her incredible faith and devotion to her family and friends were just a small part of her endearing personality. She always remained optimistic throughout life's ups and downs, and her smile was an energy that could not be matched. She was the beloved mother of Michael (Jennifer), Jaime (Danah), Peter (Jennifer), and Paul (Rebecca), loving Abuelita of Victor, Taryn, Amelia, Joshua, Christopher, Ethan, and Faith. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Martin, brother Peter, brother Victor, and her dear best friend Nilda. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values and respect for others, that they pass on to their children. Rosa will be dearly missed and will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of Rosa's life and spirit will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC on Friday, June 5, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. "The family requests that all attendees follow CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 by wearing face coverings while around others and respect social distancing while at the Funeral Mass." Flowers or donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved