1/
Rosa Roberts Gesling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Roberts Gesling Summerville - Rosa Roberts Gesling, 87, of Summerville, SC, wife of H.M. Goose Gesling, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial Services will be Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Summerbrook Community Church, 676 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Summerville Community Hospice, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Summerbrook Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved