Rosa Roberts Gesling Summerville - Rosa Roberts Gesling, 87, of Summerville, SC, wife of H.M. Goose Gesling, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial Services will be Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Summerbrook Community Church, 676 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Summerville Community Hospice, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
